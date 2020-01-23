Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs

Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs

Polygon Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more! [Video]This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more!

A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news that went down, don't worry! We've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Video Games You Didn't Know Were Being Made [Video]Video Games You Didn't Know Were Being Made

The Industry is filled with interesting secrets of unannounced projects. But some rumoured titles have more stronger evidence than others. From a new "Grand Theft Auto" a new "Horizon Zero Dawn" and a..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will support ‘four generations of gaming’

Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will support ‘four generations of gaming’Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge Today, Microsoft finally unveiled many of the specs for its upcoming Xbox Series X, but the company also detailed something...
The Verge

Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will have a 12 teraflop GPU

We already know the Xbox Series X is going to be significantly faster than Microsoft's current consoles, but in a blog post by Xbox head Phil Spencer, the...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DesiMcGrady

Zakir Seyar RT @verge: Breaking: Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs, confirms 12 teraflops GPU performance https://t.co/jhA6fWGJph https://t.co… 56 seconds ago

simondodson

simon dodson RT @mrapptech: Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs, confirms 12 teraflops GPU performance https://t.co/Ym0bsPQPug 1 minute ago

mrapptech

Morning Tech Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs, confirms 12 teraflops GPU performance https://t.co/Ym0bsPQPug 4 minutes ago

ComputerBasics6

Computer Basics Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X details: 12 teraflops of GPU performance, up 2x from the Xbox One X; support f… https://t.co/KiO9AwbBpq 6 minutes ago

TechRaptr

TechRaptor Xbox Series X Reveals 12 Teraflops, Cross-buy and More Microsoft Announces https://t.co/MOXaJk6bky https://t.co/Vt5GOEfYw1 9 minutes ago

mthwgeek

Matthew Humphries RT @PCMag: Microsoft reveals new Xbox Series X specs: https://t.co/dlQCiqlbw9 https://t.co/rfsGJOWnHH 10 minutes ago

smju2

Socialmedia Demo Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs, confirms 12 teraflops GPU https://t.co/aZSW3THxwo 11 minutes ago

GPsarakis

George Psarakis RT @tomwarren: Breaking: Microsoft reveals more Xbox Series X specs, confirms 12 teraflops GPU performance. Details here: https://t.co/7gyO… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.