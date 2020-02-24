Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pet Shop Boys And New Order Are Going On Tour

Pet Shop Boys And New Order Are Going On Tour

Clash Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Pet Shop Boys And New Order Are Going On TourWOW.

*Pet Shop Boys* and *New Order* will play a joint tour together this Autumn.

The groups will unite on the live venture, which includes a host of Stateside concerts.

Highlights include a night at Madison Square Garden on September 12th, and the famed Hollywood Bowl on October 2nd.

It's not the first time the groups have crossed paths - Pet Shop Boys' frontman Neil Tennant famously sang on 'Getting Away With It', the smash single by the Bernard Sumner-helmed Electronic.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (February 28th).

Catch Pet Shop Boys and New Order at the following shows:

*September*
5 *Toronto* Budweiser Stage 
9 *Boston* Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
11 *Philadelphia* TD Pavilion at the Mann
12 *New York* Madison Square Garden
15 *Columbia* Merriweather Post Pavilion
18 *Chicago* Huntington Bank Pavilion
20 *Minneapolis* The Armory
24 *Vancouver* Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
26 *George Gorge* Amphitheatre
30 *San Francisco* Chase Center

*October*
2 *Los Angeles* Hollywood Bowl

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pet Shop Boys and New Order Unite For Co-Headlining North American Tour

British bands Pet Shops Boys and New Order are heading to North America for a joint headlining tour beginning in September. The electronic acts will...
Billboard.com

Pet Shop Boys announce tour with New Order


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

s_mmo_

sam going to every date of the New Order Pet Shop Boys tour to repeatedly request that they do a medley of On Social Media and Blue Monday 11 minutes ago

tonightatomic

💀Taco Bela Lugosi's Dead💀 New Order and Pet Shop Boys are going to tour together which is something I absolutely need to go see. (But probab… https://t.co/LDXrXbS1iI 15 minutes ago

myveganex

Tuesday⛓🌴 NEW ORDER AND PET SHOP BOYS ARE FUCKING GOING ON TOUR 41 minutes ago

Gigwise

GIGWISE New Order (@neworder) and Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) are going on tour together..! https://t.co/4ndggm0aJh 2 hours ago

Nik_Farr

ПIK FΛЯЯ @Gretchethel @kraftwerk @neworder @petshopboys It's two different shows but yeah, the New Order/Pet Shop Boys one i… https://t.co/c5pgk42uao 2 hours ago

ETbonehomee

bilingual spinach gf new order and pet shop boys going on tour together........mayhaps I will***around and buy a ticket 2 hours ago

IronElk

IronElk Metoxen I really don’t like going to concerts... So far on the list... The format Choir Boy/Surf Curse Foo Fighters Deft… https://t.co/AJQ3WhKTe0 2 hours ago

Nexus1N87

Carlos Eduardo RT @ClashMagazine: Pet Shop Boys and New Order! are going on tour!! together!!! https://t.co/CO3UT4fBse https://t.co/gYdufkeC4q 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.