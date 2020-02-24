Pet Shop Boys And New Order Are Going On Tour

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WOW.



*Pet Shop Boys* and *New Order* will play a joint tour together this Autumn.



The groups will unite on the live venture, which includes a host of Stateside concerts.



Highlights include a night at Madison Square Garden on September 12th, and the famed Hollywood Bowl on October 2nd.



It's not the first time the groups have crossed paths - Pet Shop Boys' frontman Neil Tennant famously sang on 'Getting Away With It', the smash single by the Bernard Sumner-helmed Electronic.



Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (February 28th).



Catch Pet Shop Boys and New Order at the following shows:



*September*

5 *Toronto* Budweiser Stage

9 *Boston* Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

11 *Philadelphia* TD Pavilion at the Mann

12 *New York* Madison Square Garden

15 *Columbia* Merriweather Post Pavilion

18 *Chicago* Huntington Bank Pavilion

20 *Minneapolis* The Armory

24 *Vancouver* Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

26 *George Gorge* Amphitheatre

30 *San Francisco* Chase Center



*October*

2 *Los Angeles* Hollywood Bowl



