'American Idol' Recap: Eagles Cheerleader Kyle Tanguay Grabs A Golden Ticket

Billboard.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
It’s only week two of American Idol Season 3 (or Season 18, if you’re not one to retcon the first 15 rounds that aired on Fox), and they...
News video: American Idol 2020 Auditions: Cheerleader Kyle Tanguay Nails First Ever Singing Audition

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Cheerleader Kyle Tanguay Nails First Ever Singing Audition 04:16

 Accustomed to using his voice for leading cheers for the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-year-old Kyle Tanguay has never sung professionally in his life. He impresses the judges with his raw talent and ability to takes notes while performing 'Mercy' by Shawn Mendes - he's going through to Hollywood! From...

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Margie Mays Returns As Margie 2.0 [Video]American Idol 2020 Auditions: Margie Mays Returns As Margie 2.0

With her boyfriend and fellow auditioner Jonny West accompanying her on piano, Margie Mays returns after getting cut in Hawai'i last season for a second shot at at least making the Top 20. Judge Katy..

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Jonny West Shocks the Judges [Video]American Idol 2020 Auditions: Jonny West Shocks the Judges

Jonny West was inspired to audition by his experience supporting his girlfriend Margie Mays last season. The range he shows in his original song called 'Making' Love' shocks and impresses the judges,..

Recent related news from verified sources

'American Idol' recap: Judges and crowdsourcing send more auditioning singers to Hollywood

'American Idol' Season 3 auditions continued Sunday, as judges made the call on who has what it takes to go to Hollywood – and maybe all the way.
USATODAY.com

Katy Perry Gives First Responders Golden Tickets After 'American Idol' Gas Leak Scare: Watch

False alarm, folks: Katy Perry is just fine. Last week, the folks at American Idol sent out a teaser for Sunday night's (Feb. 23) episode in...
Billboard.com

