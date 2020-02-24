Global  

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape: Time's Up and More Stars Speak Out

E! Online Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts of rape in his New York City trial. The former Hollywood producer was found guilty rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Disgraced Movie Mogul Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Charges

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Disgraced Movie Mogul Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Charges 05:34

 A jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News

A jury of 12 men and women has convicted former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of the five potential criminal charges he faced in his New York County trial.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:27Published

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement' [Video]Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement'

Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:58Published


In landmark #MeToo moment, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape at New York trial

"No matter how powerful a person is, no matter how much mud or dirt may be flung at those who have the courage to come forward, we are in a new time," The...
DNA

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Criminal Sexual Act

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Criminal Sexual ActWatch VideoA jury in New York has reached a verdict in the sexual assault trial against Harvey Weinstein  after 26 hours of deliberations.   The former...
Newsy

