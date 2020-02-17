Global  

Alessandra Ambrosio Lives It Up at Carnival 2020 in Brazil!

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Alessandra Ambrosio Lives It Up at Carnival 2020 in Brazil!Alessandra Ambrosio gets into the spirit while checking out the shows while attending the 2020 Carnival on Sunday (February 23) in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel was decked out in an all silver ensemble as she she enjoyed Rio Carnival at the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucai with her friends. PHOTOS: [...]
Man Becomes Giant Toy for Carnival Costume [Video]Man Becomes Giant Toy for Carnival Costume

Occurred on February 8, 2020 / Areia Branca, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil Info from Licensor: "I made this fantasy for playing in the carnival of my city"

Alessandra Ambrosio wears rhinestone bra, fringe skirt at Brazil Carnaval

Alessandra Ambrosio left little to the imagination while celebrating the Rio de Janeiro's Carnival Festival in her native Brazil this week.
Protest is as much part of the Rio carnival as sequins in 2020

Protest is as much part of the Rio carnival as sequins in 2020Rio de Janeiro — Rio de Janeiro kicked off its annual carnival parades on Sunday in a swirl of glitter, sequins and barely covered skin, an over-the-top...
