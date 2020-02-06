Global  

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Woody Harrelson Films 'Venom 2' as Cletus Kasady While Stuntmen Get to Work - New Set Photos!There’s a ton of new set photos from the Venom 2 set! First, Woody Harrelson was seen in costume on the set as villain Cletus Kasady over the weekend in Oakland, Calif. Woody‘s character was teased at the end of Venom in the post-credits scene. Woody was seen with director Andy Serkis on the set [...]
