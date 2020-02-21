Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Beyoncé Kicks Off Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial With Performance of His "Favorite" Song

Beyoncé Kicks Off Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial With Performance of His "Favorite" Song

E! Online Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Beyoncé is sending her love to a very close friend. During Monday's celebration of life ceremony for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, "a very close friend of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home

Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home 03:08

 Staples Center President Lee Zeidman said that the memorial will not be broadcast on any of the outdoor screens at Staples Center. Dave Lopez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Vanessa Bryant [Video]A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's bids farewell to her husband and daughter.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

Fans Without Ticket Gather In Downtown To Mourn Together [Video]Fans Without Ticket Gather In Downtown To Mourn Together

People were discouraged from coming to downtown LA without a memorial service ticket, but these die-hard fans had to come and show their love. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Fans gather for Kobe Bryant's public memorial

The Latest: Fans gather for Kobe Bryant's public memorialFans are arriving hours early for the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that will be held in downtown Los Angeles
FOX Sports

Kobe Bryant public memorial, Trump visits India, Julian Assange: 5 things to know Monday

A memorial will be held for NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in helicopter crash, President Trump visits India and more news you need to know...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.