Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hillary Clinton Confirms She Will Support Any Democratic Nominee at 2020 Presidential Election!

Hillary Clinton Confirms She Will Support Any Democratic Nominee at 2020 Presidential Election!

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of her new docu-series Hillary held during the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival held at Haus Der Berliner Festspiele on Monday (February 24) in Berlin, Germany. At the red carpet premiere, the former Democratic presidential nominee denounced President [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign

Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign 00:56

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is hoping an endorsement from influential congressman Jim Clyburn in the South Carolina primary will help kickstart his flagging campaign. Mr Biden is currently behind rivals Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in the race to become the Democratic nominee for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary [Video]Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in South Carolina ahead of the state's primary, according to polls.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:47Published

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair reflects on Democratic debate [Video]Tennessee Democratic Party Chair reflects on Democratic debate

Potential democratic nominees for president have been traveling the country, debating, and sharing their ideas with voters for months, and in less than a week, Tennesseans will place their votes in..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

On debate night, Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored at DVF Awards; Hillary Clinton, more attend

What Democratic Debate? Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honored Wednesday night at the DVF Awards and Hillary Clinton and more attended.
USATODAY.com

Hillary Clinton: Will support Sanders if nominated for Dems

BERLIN (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed her skepticism about Bernie Sanders but says she will support the Democratic nominee...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.