Divya Bharti's birth anniversary: Telugu films Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Divya Bharti is one of the best things that happened to Indian cinema in the 90s. The bubbly actress was an incredible talent gone far too soon. With her cute looks, solid acting chops and an uncanny resemblance to the legendary Sridevi, the Mumbai beauty entered the scene in the early 90s and challenged the stardom of reigning divas both in Bollywood and South cinema. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MySwar Feb 25. The birth anniversary of Divya Bharti. https://t.co/ZqOBMOURMD #r3 56 minutes ago threat level midnight RT @Redhotpedia: #Celebrity_Thread #DivyaBharti A dedicated thread to the 'Deewana' Actress On Her 46th Birth Anniversary Divya Bharti ro… 1 hour ago The RedHot #Celebrity_Thread #DivyaBharti A dedicated thread to the 'Deewana' Actress On Her 46th Birth Anniversary Divya Bh… https://t.co/6W7ZocppdM 3 hours ago prakirti news 46th Birth Anniversary Of Divya Bharti: Some Lesser Known Facts About Her https://t.co/jlQTAMT3UL https://t.co/HGikKkX9G9 4 hours ago BJPGMurugadassan,Auditor,L.Law,Pondy, RT @ArtiSharma001: Divya Bharti: 6 Lesser known facts about the 'Deewana' actress on her 46th birth anniversary | The Times of India https:… 6 hours ago #JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Divya Bharti: 6 Lesser known facts about the 'Deewana' actress on her 46th birth anniversary | The Times of India https://t.co/t2r2lLYJgP 6 hours ago Dainik Bhaskar Hindi Actress Divya Bharti Birth Anniversary Special Personal Life Career https://t.co/orozIoQkiQ https://t.co/3JILgKVZgS 9 hours ago Today24 Divya Bharti’s 46th birth anniversary: 6 Lesser known facts about the ‘Deewana’ actress | The Times of India https://t.co/2vrXSfB9Hx 14 hours ago