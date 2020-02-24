Global  

Vanessa Bryant Gives Beautiful Speech Honoring Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna During Memorial

E! Online Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
They may no longer be here physically, but Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's memories live on with Vanessa Bryant. During Monday's public memorial at the Staples Center, Vanessa...
News video: Part 3: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

Part 3: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant 22:04

 Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna during memorial service in Los Angeles.

Here's How to Watch the Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna's Memorial Service from the Staples Center

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are being honored with a Celebration of Life memorial service – and you can watch the livestream right here. The memorial is...
Just Jared

Vanessa Bryant Delivers Moving Eulogy for Kobe and Gianna: ‘We Love You Both and Miss You’

*Vanessa Bryant* memorialized both her husband *Kobe* and her daughter *Gianna* in an emotional eulogy at the Staples Center Monday.
Mediaite


LyuYezi

Yezi Lyu RT @NBCSBulls: After Vanessa Bryant gives a beautiful tribute to her husband and daughter, Michael Jordan helps her off stage ❤️ https://t.… 7 seconds ago

DarnelykaWilson

RachelGreen RT @enews: Mamba & Mambacita. Legends truly never die. 💛💜 #TwentyFourever https://t.co/PbefhrMDZr https://t.co/bVSMj5EPJL 8 seconds ago

NBCSBulls

Bulls Talk After Vanessa Bryant gives a beautiful tribute to her husband and daughter, Michael Jordan helps her off stage ❤️ https://t.co/O62EHmyhUq 4 minutes ago

