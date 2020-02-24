Metallica Cancel Festival Dates to Support Singer James Hetfield's Recovery

Metallica canceled planned headline sets at the Sonic Temple (May 15 & 17 in Columbus, OH) and Louder Than Life (Sept. 18 & 20...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Metallica pulls out of Louder than Life Metallica is out as the headliner for Louder than Life festival. The annual metal festival posted about it on its website. "To support James Hetfield’s...

bizjournals 1 week ago



Metallica cancels two headlining shows so frontman James Hetfield can 'get and stay healthy' Metallica canceled their headlining performances at Sonic Tempe and Louder Than Life festivals so singer James Hetfield can continue his recovery.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this