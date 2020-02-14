Chris Evans in Talks for 'Little Shop of Horrors' Movie!
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Chris Evans might be taking on a role in the Little Shop of Horrors remake. The 38-year-old actor is in talks to play the dentist Orin Scrivello, the role played by Steve Martin in the 1986 movie. Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton are circling leading roles in the movie, THR reports, with Billy Porter also [...]
The lead actor in the new Disney Pixar movie Onward, Tom Holland, walks the blue carpet in Central London for the film's UK Premiere. The movie's director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae were also in attendance, having previously worked together on Pixar’s Monsters University. The story is set in...
Snowpiercer movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a future where a failed climate-change experiment has killed all life except for the lucky few who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around..