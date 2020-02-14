Chris Evans in Talks for 'Little Shop of Horrors' Movie!

Global  

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Chris Evans might be taking on a role in the Little Shop of Horrors remake. The 38-year-old actor is in talks to play the dentist Orin Scrivello, the role played by Steve Martin in the 1986 movie. Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton are circling leading roles in the movie, THR reports, with Billy Porter also [...]
