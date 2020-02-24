Global  

Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helictoper Company & Pilot After Crash That Killed Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit on Monday (February 24) alleging that the helicopter crash that took the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others was “due to negligence by the pilot and the aircraft’s operating company.” Vanessa is specifically filing the suit against Island Express Helicopters and the survivors [...]
News video: Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna 00:52

 Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna The grieving wife and mother took to Instagram to share a tattoo inked on Sydney Leroux Dwyer. The 29-year-old, who shares the same jersey number as Bryant's late daughter, tattooed the number two in her honor. Vanessa Bryant, via...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial [Video]'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial

Thousands of mourners gathered at Staples Center for a public memorial honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others last month.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:44Published

Part 9: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant [Video]Part 9: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit vs. helicopter operator

Kobe Bryant's widow files suit against helicopter company for "negligence" in allowing pilot to take off in foggy conditions, resulting in crash that killed nine...
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit vs. helicopter operator

Kobe Bryant's widow files suit against helicopter company for "negligence" in allowing pilot to take off in foggy conditions, resulting in crash that killed nine...
azcentral.com

