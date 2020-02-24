Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helictoper Company & Pilot After Crash That Killed Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit on Monday (February 24) alleging that the helicopter crash that took the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others was “due to negligence by the pilot and the aircraft’s operating company.” Vanessa is specifically filing the suit against Island Express Helicopters and the survivors [...]
