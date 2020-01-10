Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Mission: Impossible 7' Halted Due To Coronavirus

'Mission: Impossible 7' Halted Due To Coronavirus

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Production on the next installment of Mission: Impossible 7 has been halted as the coronavirus continues to spread. Deadline reports that production for the seventh film in the franchise starring Tom Cruise has been postponed for the moment due to the reported 219 cases in the country. Venice’s local government has actually put a stop [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO says joint China mission to start coronavirus probe this weekend [Video]WHO says joint China mission to start coronavirus probe this weekend

A World Health Organization-led mission to China will start its outbreak investigation this weekend and will focus on how the new coronavirus is spreading and the severity of the disease, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Nicholas Hoult joins Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast [Video]Nicholas Hoult joins Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast

Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed for the next two instalments in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by coronavirus

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise's new "Mission: Impossible" film has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, movie studio Paramount...
Reuters

'Mission: Impossible 7' movie production pauses over coronavirus concerns

Production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film has been halted over growing concerns attributed to the Coronavirus.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SusieKonkle

Susie Konkle RT @ETCanada: #Coronavirus outbreak in Italy forces #MissionImpossible7 production in Venice to halt https://t.co/D6VCFPDK3K 6 seconds ago

MegaWubba89

Hashim AbdusSamad 🎥 📺 🎮 📚 Mission: Impossible 7 Production Halted Due to Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy - IGN https://t.co/weFytcBssY 23 seconds ago

mikkah22

Tamikka Horley ‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of Coronavirus https://t.co/GgPzCMc9Nf 1 minute ago

artistinfrance

Artistswork.uk Mission: Impossible 7 Production Halted Due to Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/995WNQMbhp 2 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #Coronavirus outbreak in Italy forces #MissionImpossible7 production in Venice to halt https://t.co/D6VCFPDK3K 2 minutes ago

rosamarlin

rosamarlin RT @JustJared: Coronavirus is the reason why #MissionImpossible7 production has been halted in Venice Read the studio's statement: https:/… 7 minutes ago

AnthonyAbides

Anthony Abides RT @NME: The franchise hits a setback in Venice https://t.co/OLDsXizzdp 8 minutes ago

jose7abraham

jose abraham 'Mission: Impossible 7' movie production pauses over coronavirus concerns Production on the seventh “Mission: Impo… https://t.co/ray8bIeQjp 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.