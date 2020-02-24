Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Annabella Sciorra was one of the high profile testimonies during Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual assault case in New York City this month. After hearing the verdict where he was charged with criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape, the 59-year-old actress reacted to the news and reflected on her own testimony, which he was acquitted of. “My [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in his sexual assault trial.

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in his sexual assault trial. 00:37

 The jury found Mr. Weinstein guilty of two counts, a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:22Published

Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape [Video]Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted at his sexual assault trial, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to arch villain of the MeToo movement. He was found guilty of a criminal sex act..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

#MeToo: Harvey Weinstein found guilty by jury

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday at his sexual assault trial, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo...
IndiaTimes

Harvey Weinstein trial reaches a verdict finding him guilty on two counts

Jury has deliberated for five days in the rape and sexual assault trial
Independent


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Annabella Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict https://t.co/bXJw8j69NO 29 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Annabella Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict https://t.co/bXJw8j69NO 32 minutes ago

jlfleite

jlfleite RT @JustJared: Annabella Sciorra is reflecting on her testimony after Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of two charges, but didn't get… 32 minutes ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/VzqSxsKwxO 37 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict https://t.co/nLsJPBj97y https://t.co/veJnkOlPf0 46 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict https://t.co/gobt4nqUL6 https://t.co/EjyKRVxMll 46 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Annabella Sciorra Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict https://t.co/nYeZDpRilK https://t.co/DSYGdknwv7 46 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Annabella Sciorra is reflecting on her testimony after Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of two charges, but d… https://t.co/F03QNdcpbw 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.