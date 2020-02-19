Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 Kids

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 Kids

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 KidsCristiano Ronaldo has shared a cute photo from bath time with his four kids! The 35-year-old soccer star got into the bathtub with his kids and shared the moment on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Funny moment with my babies 😀❤️.” Cristiano welcomed his nine-year-old son Cristiano Jr. in 2010 and never publicly revealed the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Dog does the unexpected when boy is put in timeout

Dog does the unexpected when boy is put in timeout 00:47

 A Facebook post from an Ohio mother has gone viral for hilariously capturing what her dog did when her son was put in timeout. On Jan. 26, Jillian Marie Smith shared a photo of her 3-year-old son facing the wall with his arm around their 6-month-old English mastiff, Dash. The photo's caption read,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were [Video]Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were

Three in four parents think they're better moms and dads than their own parents, according to new research.  Three in four respondents think parenting is more difficult in the modern world..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children [Video]Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children

Meet the mum who became so fed-up with her messy teens she forced them to sign a 'cleaning contract' - and fines them £5 for every rule broken. Frustrated Katrina Neathey, 36, fines her kids for..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Serie A record on 1,000th game - European round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Serie A record on 1,000th game - European round-upCristiano Ronaldo marked his 1,000th career game by scoring in a record 11th consecutive Serie A game in Juventus' 2-1 win at SPAL. After having an early goal...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Hearts As He Shares Adorable Bath Tub Photo With His Children @Cristiano #CristianoRonaldo https://t.co/4jpNjKdIN0 6 days ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to have more fun than his kids during bath time https://t.co/1Nr8wANnP3 6 days ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Cristiano Ronaldo melts hearts as he shares bath time with his kids in sweet family photo https://t.co/NzjjgFelIj https://t.co/87PmDh8ty4 6 days ago

KOKO_TV

KOKO TV Nigeria Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘funny moment with my babies’ picture https://t.co/X03Nlypn5R #Nigeria #footballer… https://t.co/tpSxyX6V6t 6 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 Kids 6 days ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 Kids https://t.co/8E6DdWONiG https://t.co/h0HPsk9vqY 6 days ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 Kids https://t.co/wqIBIaR3la https://t.co/guiiIWNncm 6 days ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 Kids https://t.co/Vc1lPxt3KB https://t.co/DGryzPElLt 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.