Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo from Bath Time with His 4 Kids
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a cute photo from bath time with his four kids! The 35-year-old soccer star got into the bathtub with his kids and shared the moment on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Funny moment with my babies 😀❤️.” Cristiano welcomed his nine-year-old son Cristiano Jr. in 2010 and never publicly revealed the [...]
A Facebook post from an Ohio mother has gone viral for hilariously capturing what her dog did when her son was put in timeout. On Jan. 26, Jillian Marie Smith shared a photo of her 3-year-old son facing the wall with his arm around their 6-month-old English mastiff, Dash. The photo's caption read,...