Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter After Instagram User Criticizes Her Sheer Dress

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter After Instagram User Criticizes Her Sheer DressSarah Hyland is striking down anyone talking bad about her on-screen sister, Ariel Winter. The 29-year-old actress shared a pic with her fans on Instagram with Ariel, who wore a very sheer dress to the Modern Family wrap party. “I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your [...]
News video: Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party 00:46

 Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter celebrated the end of TV show Modern Family at a wrap party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Looking back at 11 seasons of Modern Family, with additional commentary from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen,..

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas The 'Modern Family' star took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps of herself and her fiancé from their Christmas bash..

Sarah Hyland Calls Ariel Winters 'Sexy And Confident' Following Sheer Dress Attack

The 'Modern Family' actress comes to her co-star's defense after the latter got criticized for the see-through black dress she wore to the comedy series' wrap...
