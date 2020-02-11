Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Evans Reacts to 'Little Shop' News, Film Could Mark Reunion with Scarlett Johansson

Chris Evans Reacts to 'Little Shop' News, Film Could Mark Reunion with Scarlett Johansson

Just Jared Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Chris Evans has essentially confirmed that he will be starring in the upcoming movie remake of the musical Little Shop of Horrors! Earlier today, it was reported that Chris is in talks to play the dentist, Orin Scrivello, in the remake of the 1986 movie. Chris later took to Twitter to share an article about [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life

Tom Holland: Chris Pratt is like my big brother in real life 01:46

 The lead actor in the new Disney Pixar movie Onward, Tom Holland, walks the blue carpet in Central London for the film's UK Premiere. The movie's director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae were also in attendance, having previously worked together on Pixar’s Monsters University. The story is set in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport [Video]Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport

A table tennis coach who turns 80 this year says he is so devoted to the sport - that he never got married. Chris Town, 79, has been thrilling table tennis courts around the globe since he was just..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019 [Video]The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019

The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019 'Forbes' released its annual list of the world’s highest paid actors and actresses ‘Jumanji’ star Dwayne Johnson and ‘Marriage Story’..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Evans in Talks for 'Little Shop of Horrors' Movie!

Chris Evans might be taking on a role in the Little Shop of Horrors remake. The 38-year-old actor is in talks to play the dentist Orin Scrivello, the role played...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Devasena90

Devasena💫 RT @JustJared: Chris Evans has basically confirmed that he'll be starring in the #LittleShopOfHorrors movie remake, which could mark his ni… 24 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Chris Evans Reacts to 'Little Shop' News, Film Could Mark Reunion with Scarlett Johansson https://t.co/VOA3xtGuQJ via @JustJared 2 hours ago

bambishim

 Chris Evans Reacts to ‘Little Shop’ News, Film Could Mark Reunion with Scarlett Johansson https://t.co/oFRXXOu3lt via @JustJared 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.