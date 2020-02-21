Global  

Lucy Hale Chooses Which 'Pretty Little Liars' Character She Would Want to See on 'Katy Keene'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Lucy Hale and BFF Annie Leonard don all black while leaving lunch on Friday (February 24) in Studio City, Calif. The gal pals grabbed a bite to eat at Aroma Cafe. Earlier in the day, Lucy covered Kylie Jenner‘s “Rise and Shine” in an Instagram Story while bringing Annie a cup of coffee. Lucy recently [...]
