Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized for Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The disgraced movie mogul, who was supposed to be transferred to the jail on Rikers Island, has been taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after complaining of chest pains.
News video: Weinstein Taken To Bellevue Complaining Of Chest Pains

Weinstein Taken To Bellevue Complaining Of Chest Pains 03:08

 Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is being treated at the Rikers Ward of Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains not long after the verdict was read in his case on Monday. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports

