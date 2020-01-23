Chris Hayes Rips Trump Admin Over Push for Staff Purge: ‘As Corrupt and Authoritarian as We Feared’ Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

MSNBC's Chris Hayes billed President Donald Trump's advisors as "corrupt," and "authoritarian" for purging staff due to not being "pro-Trump" enough to their likening, after a report from Axios revealed a list of "deep state" targets the administration seeks to purge. 👓 View full article

