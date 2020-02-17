Global  

Inside Poignant Kobe Bryant Memorial: He 'Showed Us How to Never Settle, No Matter the Challenge'

Billboard.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
At one point during the public memorial service Monday (Feb. 24) for Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the seven others who died on Jan. 26 in a tragic...
News video: Kobe Bryant Memorial Attendees Receive Pins, T-Shirts, Program

Kobe Bryant Memorial Attendees Receive Pins, T-Shirts, Program 01:39

 The one-of-a-kind souvenirs were given to each public memorial ticketholder. Jim Hill and Pat Harvey report.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died [Video]Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

The Bulls legend called the late NBA star a close friend who was like his little brother at a memorial service at the Staples Center Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:08Published

Beyonce, Alicia Keys and More Honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant During Emotional Memorial | THR News [Video]Beyonce, Alicia Keys and More Honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant During Emotional Memorial | THR News

Stars, family and friends gather together at Los Angeles' Staples Center to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's memorial service: Here's what you need to know

*Washington. D.C.:* The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash will be held...
Mid-Day

Kobe Bryant memorial held at the Staples Center as family and celebrities pay tribute

Today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the city that loved him like no other paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Family, basketball...
CBS News

