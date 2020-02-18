Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Awkward ‘Bachelor’ Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward http… 28 minutes ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Awkward ‘Bachelor’ Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward https://t.co/D6oKrQ0X5l 29 minutes ago GSLOVEAPP 😇 ‘Bachelor’ Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/oBiEYxE1Vi 31 minutes ago Shatta Bandle ‘Bachelor’ Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward… https://t.co/k0CaguCVwk 34 minutes ago Kim Kardashian ‘Bachelor’ Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward… https://t.co/D2vffw1dMc 34 minutes ago Global Connect+ ‘Bachelor’ Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward… https://t.co/n5oxZ2wVX2 34 minutes ago JustJared.com The producers of #TheBachelor did something during tonight's Fantasy Suites episode that made things SO awkward for… https://t.co/u5FxGUqPPa 38 minutes ago