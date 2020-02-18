Global  

'Bachelor' Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Something is happening on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor that changes how the show previously handled the Fantasy Suite week. Peter Weber‘s final three women – Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria F. – are staying in the same hotel suite together, which does not usually happen. The women are usually secluded once they reach the [...]
