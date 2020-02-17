Global  

Janelle Monae Wears Red Striped Boots For Christian Louboutin's Paris Fashion Week Exhibition

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Janelle Monae accessorizes her look with red striped boots and heart shaped lip jewelry for the L’Exibition[niste] by Christian Louboutin during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on Monday night (February 24) in France. The 34-year-old singer and actress stepped out to the event alongside model Karlie Kloss, stylist Law Roach, Juliette Binoche, and Dita [...]
 Known for his red-soled shoes, the designer Christian Louboutin holds a retrospective exhibition in Paris museum

