2 Chainz, Tyga, Fabolous, Snoop Dogg + More Hip-Hop Heavyweights Remember Kobe & Gianna Bryant: “He Was My Jordan”
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () It’s been almost a month since NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his teenage daughter Gianna Bryant. Today, the Los Angeles Staples Center held an emotional Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant event and sparked a wide range of hip-hop reactions. Big Facts: Over the past few hours, messages […]
The post 2 Chainz, Tyga, Fabolous, Snoop Dogg + More Hip-Hop Heavyweights Remember Kobe & Gianna Bryant: “He Was My Jordan” appeared first on .
The stars are stepping out to remember Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Tons of celebrities and athletes filled the Staples Center to attended Kobe and... Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times •Billboard.com •Mediaite •USATODAY.com