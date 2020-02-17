Watch: Travis Scott Joins Fortnite, Michael Jordan Creates Another Crying Meme At Kobe Bryant Memorial Service, T.I. + Fabolous Address Daughters Dating Famous Rappers
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Travis Scott joining the new Fortnite season, Michael Jordan shedding tears at the Kobe Bryant memorial service, Fabolous and T.I. addressing their daughters dating famous rappers and much more. Watch and comment below!
The post Watch: Travis Scott Joins Fortnite, Michael Jordan Creates Another Crying Meme At Kobe Bryant Memorial Service, T.I. + Fabolous Address Daughters Dating Famous Rappers appeared first on .
Thousands packed the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others who died in a helicopter crash in February. Reporter Dave Lopez was there and says..