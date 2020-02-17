Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: Travis Scott Joins Fortnite, Michael Jordan Creates Another Crying Meme At Kobe Bryant Memorial Service, T.I. + Fabolous Address Daughters Dating Famous Rappers

Watch: Travis Scott Joins Fortnite, Michael Jordan Creates Another Crying Meme At Kobe Bryant Memorial Service, T.I. + Fabolous Address Daughters Dating Famous Rappers

SOHH Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Watch: Travis Scott Joins Fortnite, Michael Jordan Creates Another Crying Meme At Kobe Bryant Memorial Service, T.I. + Fabolous Address Daughters Dating Famous RappersThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Travis Scott joining the new Fortnite season, Michael Jordan shedding tears at the Kobe Bryant memorial service, Fabolous and T.I. addressing their daughters dating famous rappers and much more. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Travis Scott Joins Fortnite, Michael Jordan Creates Another Crying Meme At Kobe Bryant Memorial Service, T.I. + Fabolous Address Daughters Dating Famous Rappers appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Essence Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial 01:00

 Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character [Video]Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character

Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:00Published

1000s Share Sorrow, Joy, Tears At Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & 7 Victims [Video]1000s Share Sorrow, Joy, Tears At Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & 7 Victims

Thousands packed the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others who died in a helicopter crash in February. Reporter Dave Lopez was there and says..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's memorial service: Here's what you need to know

*Washington. D.C.:* The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash will be held...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NYTimes.comBillboard.comJust JaredCBS SportsUSATODAY.comESPN

Michael Jordan Jokes About Being ''Another'' Crying Meme in Tearful Kobe Bryant Memorial Speech

The world is mourning a legend. On Monday, people gathered around the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.