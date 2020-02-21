‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ box office

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ hit the theatres recently and it has been garnering praise from the audiences. Apart from these two actors, even the supporting actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and others are being loved by everyone.
American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.