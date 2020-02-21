Global  

‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ box office

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ hit the theatres recently and it has been garnering praise from the audiences. Apart from these two actors, even the supporting actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and others are being loved by everyone.
 American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" about a gay love story had a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted..

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' put up a good show at the box office on Day 1 with collections amounting to Rs 9.55 crore. 
This could become Ayushmann Khurrana's highest opener, depending on the final box office numbers. As of now, the film is doing well at the ticket windows.
