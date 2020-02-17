Rosamund Pike Walks Her First Red Carpet of the Year!

Global  

Rosamund Pike walks the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Radioactive on Monday (February 24) at UGC Danton in Paris, France. The Oscar-nominated actress was joined at the event by her co-star Sam Riley. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosamund Pike This marks Rosamund‘s first appearance on a red carpet in [...]
 RADIOACTIVE Movie Clip - Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley "If my science does not speak for itself with regard to my quality, then you have gravely misunderstood my science." Watch a brand new clip from Radioactive starring Rosamund Pike as pioneering scientist Marie Curie.

