Anthony Mackie Joins 'Altered Carbon' Cast For Season 2 Event in NYC

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Anthony Mackie steps out for the Altered Carbon season two photo call and premiere event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night (February 24) in New York City. The 41-year-old actor takes over the role originated by Joel Kinnaman, Takeshi Kovacs, for the new season. In season two, Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier [...]
