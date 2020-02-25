Anthony Mackie Joins 'Altered Carbon' Cast For Season 2 Event in NYC

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Anthony Mackie steps out for the Altered Carbon season two photo call and premiere event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night (February 24) in New York City. The 41-year-old actor takes over the role originated by Joel Kinnaman, Takeshi Kovacs, for the new season. In season two, Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published "Altered Carbon" Star Lela Loren On The Second Season Of The Netflix Sci-Fi Drama 24:29 In Netflix's "Altered Carbon," society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Season two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite...