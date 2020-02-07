Nick Jonas Wins His First 4 Chair Turn On 'The Voice' Season 18 Premiere

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Joanna Serenko is officially Team Nick on The Voice! After blowing away all four judges and getting a four chair turn, the 18-year-old singer from St. Louis, Mo., ended up picking Nick Jonas as her coach. This marks the very first time Nick has a won a four chair turn battle. Such a big night [...] 👓 View full article

