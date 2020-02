Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kristen Bell gets all dressed up in a chic black dress for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, February 25. The 39-year-old actress stopped by the show to talking about how Hello Bello is giving back, her new children’s book, “The World Needs More Purple People”, and the hilarious story of husband [...] 👓 View full article