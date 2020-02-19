Global  

Priyanka Chopra has a unique and hearfelt way of celebrating 50 million followers on Instagram!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
On crossing the 50 million followers mark on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to the platform to express her gratitude to fans, and also encourage them to join her in doing social work. "Fifty million isn't just about followers, [but also] about the impact. Join me in the #KindnessWithPCJ challenge. I have rounded up 50...
After Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra becomes 2nd Indian to cross 50 million followers on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has achieved a milestone of crossing 50 million followers mark on Instagram.
DNA

Katrina-Priyanka pose for a perfect selfie

Priyanka Chopra is in the city and is busy meeting her gal pals! Yesterday the actress was snapped visting Katrina Kaif at her Andheri residence. PeeCee was...
IndiaTimes


