Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Premiere Their Netflix Film 'All The Bright Places' in LA
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Elle Fanning and Justice Smith catch up on the red carpet at the premiere of their new film, All The Bright Places, held at ArcLight Cinemas on Monday night (February 24) in Hollywood. The two actors were joined by co-stars Virginia Gardner, Sofia Hasmik, and Felix Mallard. A Star is Born star Sam Elliott, Chilling [...]
Based on the young adult novel by Jennifer Niven, co-stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith tell ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante how they prepared to take on the roles of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, who are young, in love and dealing with mental health issues.
All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith
Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and..