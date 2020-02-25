Sheer Qorma trailer: Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta star in promising LGBTQ love story

Faraz Arif Ansari RT @TheQuint: The trailer for @ReallySwara and Divya Dutta's LGBTQ drama #SheerQorma has released. https://t.co/5MApm9Hsw8 7 minutes ago

Faraz Arif Ansari RT @Koimoi: Sheer Qorma Trailer Out! Swara Bhasker & Divya Dutta Show Us That Love Is Not A ‘Sin’ @ReallySwara @divyadutta25 #SheerQorma #… 7 minutes ago

Faraz Arif Ansari RT @MashableIndia: Could #SheerQorma be the social drama equivalent of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'? https://t.co/snlsoQ4zsC 7 minutes ago

Faraz Arif Ansari RT @ahmedabadmirror: Have you watched the #SheerQorma trailer, yet? https://t.co/1R9K5UWJsO 10 minutes ago

film tribe In Sheer Qorma, shows @divyadutta25 and @ReallySwara fight for their right to love in their own home. Watch the tra… https://t.co/CIuipDds64 20 minutes ago