Laura Marano Joins Elle Fanning & Virginia Gardner at 'All The Bright Places' Premiere

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Laura Marano wears a cute lace dress for the premiere of All The Bright Places, held at ArcLight Cinemas on Monday night (February 24) in Hollywood. The 24-year-old actress and singer joined stars Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Virginia Gardner, Sofia Hasmik, and Felix Mallard on the red carpet. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Jaz Sinclair, Looking [...]
News video: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith Talk ‘All The Bright Places’

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith Talk ‘All The Bright Places’ 02:16

 Based on the young adult novel by Jennifer Niven, co-stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith tell ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante how they prepared to take on the roles of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, who are young, in love and dealing with mental health issues.

The Roads Not Taken movie clip [Video]The Roads Not Taken movie clip

The Roads Not Taken movie clip Plot synopsis: Sally Potter's film follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning), as he floats through alternate lives he could..

Laura Marano 'Regard Magazine’s 10 Year Anniversary Party' Red Carpet Fashion [Video]Laura Marano "Regard Magazine’s 10 Year Anniversary Party" Red Carpet Fashion

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Laura Marano, Dimitry Loiseau, Valerie Noble on the red carpet at the “Regard Magazine’s 10 Year Anniversary” party held at the Sofitel Los Angeles in..

Elle Fanning Gives Old Hollywood Glamour At 'The Roads Not Taken' Berlinale Premiere

Elle Fanning shows off the sparkly beret in hair while hitting the red carpet at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday (February 26) in...
Just Jared Jr

Annie LeBlanc & Pals Addison Easterling, Lilia Buckingham & Anna Cathcart Attend 'All The Bright Places' Premiere

Annie LeBlanc had a girls night out with some of her closest pals! The 15-year-old singer and actress stepped out for the premiere of All The Bright Things on...
Just Jared Jr

