Laura Marano Joins Elle Fanning & Virginia Gardner at 'All The Bright Places' Premiere
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Laura Marano wears a cute lace dress for the premiere of All The Bright Places, held at ArcLight Cinemas on Monday night (February 24) in Hollywood. The 24-year-old actress and singer joined stars Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Virginia Gardner, Sofia Hasmik, and Felix Mallard on the red carpet. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Jaz Sinclair, Looking [...]
Based on the young adult novel by Jennifer Niven, co-stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith tell ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante how they prepared to take on the roles of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, who are young, in love and dealing with mental health issues.
The Roads Not Taken movie clip
Plot synopsis: Sally Potter's film follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning), as he floats through alternate lives he could..