Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologizes to women after harassment claims - report

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Opera singer Placido Domingo apologized to the women who accused him of sexual harassment for the "pain" he caused them and accepted "full responsibility" in a statement sent on Tuesday to Spanish news agency Europa Press.
News video: Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents 00:30

 The union representing opera performers says they interviewed 27 people who say they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior. Sandra Mitchell reports.

