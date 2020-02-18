Finneas Knocks Down Claims His And Billie Eilish's Success Is Due To "Connections" Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Songwriter sets the record straight...



*Finneas* has responded to claims his and *Billie Eilish'* success is down to their parents' "connections".



It's a longstanding accusation made against the prodigal duo - in essence, that high-powered parents opened doors for their careers.



The grudge perhaps goes back to their Wiki entries, where parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell are listed as actors and screenwriters.



A Twitter user voiced this grievance, causing Finneas to clap back, shooting down these so-called "connections".



Stating that "our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors" he added, "our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher."



Finneas wrote: "Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry."



Continuing, Finneas revealed that he actually paid off his parents' mortgage in 2019, while the siblings pay them both salaries to be on the road with them.



He said: "Anyone who saw us tour in 2019 knows our dad insists on sweeping the stage each night before we perform..."



Here's his words in full.







During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors. Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher. Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry https://t.co/DuC2UjymQX



— FINNEAS (@finneas) February 24, 2020







Anyone who saw us tour in 2019 knows our dad insists on sweeping the stage each night before we perform



— FINNEAS (@finneas) February 24, 2020



