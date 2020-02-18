Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch Video: Trevor Noah mocks Donald Trump for 'butchering' half of the Hindi dictionary

Watch Video: Trevor Noah mocks Donald Trump for 'butchering' half of the Hindi dictionary

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah mocked Donald Trump for mispronouncing words at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium. The US president was in India with his wife Melania Trump on a two-day state visit.

The *US President become the topic of social media jokes* after he called the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of India visit; PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad

Donald Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of India visit; PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad 03:03

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ahmedabad this morning to welcome visiting US President Donald Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit [Video]Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:38Published

PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror [Video]PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India's Gujarat state builds brick wall ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit

India's Gujarat state builds brick wall ahead of US President Donald Trump's visitA half-kilometre brick wall has been hastily erected in India's Gujarat state ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump, with critics saying it was built to...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsIndiaTimes

Trevor Noah thinks President Trump could make comedians' jobs 'harder'

Trevor Noah has a theory about President Donald Trump: The outspoken head of state makes a comedian’s job of writing good jokes “harder.”
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimesBollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrMaryHoward

Dr. Mary Howard This video clip w/ Ellen Degeneres & Trevor Noah is HYSTERICAL but there's actually a lesson here for us: Listen t… https://t.co/DBWaw7GMVW 45 minutes ago

miss_gamu

Marathon Runner 😎 RT @edychitambo: You will not watch anything more funnier today than this video of Trevor Noah on Ellen Show 🙌https://t.co/NuodDI2x8k 1 hour ago

GopalGg

Gopal Guragain Must watch and smile. ‘Namuste’, no meat: Trevor Noah wickedly wraps up day one of Donald Trump’s India visit… https://t.co/msiPMfBOvq 2 hours ago

Just_Enno

Eeezy. 🇿🇦🇿🇦 Trevor panicked over tennis https://t.co/LQxUsU17py 3 hours ago

NewCarthageChro

NewCarthageChronicle RT @BlackBarriers: Trevor Noah's explaination on the negative impact of the Stop-And-Frisk legacy on us Black people is spot on, kindly wat… 5 hours ago

priyankasacheti

iamjustavisualperson A non-Indian friend just told me to watch Trevor Noah video of making fun of Modi Trump PDA as she found it hilario… https://t.co/5MzAn1HvaS 6 hours ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Watch: Trevor Noah trained with professionals to play against Federer [video] https://t.co/fGYm2GUcFi 6 hours ago

BroadwayWorldTV

BroadwayWorld TV & Film VIDEO: Watch @Trevornoah interviewed on @TheEllenShow! https://t.co/FEIHsfFGrD 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.