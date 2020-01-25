Global  

Trump Uses Coronavirus Pandemic to Attack Schumer: He is ‘Just Not Good for Our Country’

Mediaite Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump brought up the coronavirus pandemic in opening remarks of Tuesday's press conference in India and used it as a political cudgel against his domestic political rival, namely Senator Chuck Schumer.
