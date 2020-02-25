Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bill Cosby's rep says Harvey Weinstein conviction is a 'sad day in the American Judicial System'

Bill Cosby's rep says Harvey Weinstein conviction is a 'sad day in the American Judicial System'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bill Cosby’s spokesperson shared a lengthy note on the disgraced comedian’s Instagram page criticizing the justice system for convicting Harvey Weinstein.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein 'rushed to hospital' following conviction

Harvey Weinstein 'rushed to hospital' following conviction 00:52

 Harvey Weinstein was on his way to Rikers Island jail, where he is to remain until he is sentenced on March 11th after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act, but he was diverted to hospital.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein's Spokesman Says He's Sometimes Stares 'At The Emptiness' In His Hospital Guarded Room [Video]Weinstein's Spokesman Says He's Sometimes Stares "At The Emptiness' In His Hospital Guarded Room

Harvey Weinstein received his conviction for sexual assault and rape and is now in a New York Hospital. A spokesman said Weinstein “can go stir crazy just staring at the emptiness” in his..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Harvey Weinstein Won't Give Up On Life [Video]Harvey Weinstein Won't Give Up On Life

Spokesman for Harvey Weinstein said despite facing two decades in prison, he isn’t “giving up on life.” According to CNN, Weinstein remains in New York’s Bellevue Hospital and hasn’t been..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein case could influence other sex crime prosecutions

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutorsare hailing Harvey Weinstein’s conviction as a pivotal moment that could change the way the legal system views a type of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

Anita Hill Says Harvey Weinstein Conviction Is ‘Only the Beginning’

Anita Hill Says Harvey Weinstein Conviction Is ‘Only the Beginning’Anita Hill on Monday added her voice to the many other women who spoke out about Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict, saying that although many deem it as a...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.