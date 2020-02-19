Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kelly Clarkson to Host 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson to Host 2020 Billboard Music Awards

E! Online Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
And the host of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards is... E! News can exclusively reveal Kelly Clarkson will return as the host of the 2020 Billboard for the third time in a row. In a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kelly Clarkson set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2020

Kelly Clarkson set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2020 00:33

 Pop star Kelly Clarkson has confirmed she will host the Billboard Music Awards for a third year running.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles’ Big Tour Announcement, BTS Cover Bruno Mars & More | Billboard News [Video]Harry Styles’ Big Tour Announcement, BTS Cover Bruno Mars & More | Billboard News

These are the top stories in music for Wednesday, February 26th.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:57Published

Eminem Challenges Fans to Rap As Fast As They Can For #GodzillaChallenge | Billboard News [Video]Eminem Challenges Fans to Rap As Fast As They Can For #GodzillaChallenge | Billboard News

Eminem calls on fans to show off their furious rapping skills for the #GodzillaChallenge.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson 'Thrilled' to Host Billboard Music Awards for Third Consecutive Year

The 'Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)' hitmaker has proved her commitment to the show after she battled appendicitis while hosting the 2019 prizegiving ceremony.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredBillboard.com

Brit Awards Pay Tribute to Late TV Host Caroline Flack

Britain's premiere music awards ceremony briefly paid tribute to former Love Island host Caroline Flack on Tuesday. During his introduction at...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.