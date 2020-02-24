Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After His Public Memorial

Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After His Public Memorial

E! Online Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Sabrina Ionescu just made college basketball history. The 22-year-old athlete, who plays for the University of Oregon Ducks, became the first Division I player (male or female) to reach...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
News video: UO's Ionescu speaks at memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

UO's Ionescu speaks at memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

 Sabrina Ionescu is a senior guard in the women's basketball team.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant fans line up for memorial service in LA

Fans arrived hours early for the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that is being held in downtown Los Angeles Monday. (Feb. 24)  
USATODAY.com

Sabrina Ionescu Pulls Off an N.C.A.A. First Hours After Kobe Bryant Memorial

Ionescu became the first player in N.C.A.A. history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds, leading No. 3 Oregon past fourth-ranked Stanford,...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itsHelloKeyy

BabyKi 👑💕 RT @enews: Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After His Public Memorial https://t.co/UHj8PQHSti 4 minutes ago

britpop86

Candice Michele` RT @people: Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History After Speaking at Staples Center Memorial https://t.co/KLyBre8eyG 12 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @alistagnitta: The definition of #MambaMentality @sabrina_i20 https://t.co/jYNsS1e8qJ 24 minutes ago

alistagnitta

Ali Stagnitta The definition of #MambaMentality @sabrina_i20 https://t.co/jYNsS1e8qJ 25 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #kobe_bryantcelebritiessportstop_storiesapple_news Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After His Public… 25 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After His Public Memorial https://t.co/rHOP6kUzqQ https://t.co/JGHDUrq9TO 26 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #kobe_bryantcelebritiessportstop_storiesapple_news Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After H… https://t.co/lCFA4qU3iA 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.