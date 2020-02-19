Fans Think Chris Harrison's Girlfriend Lauren Zima Spoiled 'The Bachelor'

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lauren Zima is one of the hosts of Entertainment Tonight and an avid fan of The Bachelor…oh, and she’s also dating longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison. Lauren tweeted out a message during last night’s episode of The Bachelor, which seems to indicate that Peter Weber chooses…. Hannah Ann Sluss. Fans captured a screen [...] 👓 View full article

