warlock012 Actress Diana Serra Cary, also known as Baby Peggy, dead at 101 https://t.co/ZJp5mSkq9K https://t.co/J9LIIa5qfB 8 minutes ago

Terri Sanginiti RT @HollywoodComet: Remembering former actress Baby Peggy, who went by Diana Serra Cary as an adult. She has passed away at age 101. https… 31 minutes ago

Doveish "Actress Diana Serra Cary, also known as Baby Peggy, dead at 101" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/2erf6un1Hd https://t.co/UcnYiVJRGL 32 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Actress Diana Serra Cary, also known as Baby Peggy, dead at 101 | Fox News https://t.co/MImkLo9AnM 40 minutes ago

Citi-Digests "Actress Diana Serra Cary, also known as Baby Peggy, dead at 101" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/LZCf2u0Slt https://t.co/7tK1smAkTG 56 minutes ago

Tommy Thompson Actress Diana Serra Cary, also known as Baby Peggy, dead at 101 https://t.co/iWKCjW9CC0 https://t.co/uC1mUNaGTa 1 hour ago