Actress Diana Serra Cary, also known as Baby Peggy, dead at 101

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Diana Serra Cary, the child silent film star known by the nickname Baby Peggy, died on Monday in Gustine, Calif. She was 101.
