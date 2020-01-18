Global  

Fox Business Hosts Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo Torch CNN: It Wasn’t a ‘Propaganda Machine’ When We Worked There

Mediaite Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
CNN alums Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo delivered some harsh criticism of their former employer Tuesday. Speaking on Mornings With Maria, Varney noted that President Donald Trump called CNN “a disgrace to broadcasting” during remarks Tuesday in India. “I happen to agree with that, by the way,” Varney said. “Even though CNN is my alma […]
