Sarah Hyland defends Ariel Winter against critics of her sheer dress: 'I will not tolerate it'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland is sticking up for Ariel Winter after social media trolls came after her television sister for wearing a revealing dress.
News video: Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party 00:46

 Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter celebrated the end of TV show Modern Family at a wrap party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Behind the Scenes: A Modern Farewell [Video]Behind the Scenes: A Modern Farewell

Looking back at 11 seasons of Modern Family, with additional commentary from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:35Published


Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter After Instagram User Criticizes Her Sheer Dress

Sarah Hyland is striking down anyone talking bad about her on-screen sister, Ariel Winter. The 29-year-old actress shared a pic with her fans on Instagram with...
Just Jared

Sarah Hyland Calls Ariel Winters 'Sexy And Confident' Following Sheer Dress Attack

The 'Modern Family' actress comes to her co-star's defense after the latter got criticized for the see-through black dress she wore to the comedy series' wrap...
AceShowbiz

