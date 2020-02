Martha Stewart's Cheat Meal Guilty Pleasure Is Definitely Not What You'd Think Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Martha Stewart was asked about her go-to cheat meal and her answer is not what you would think it would be! “My guilty pleasure – single slices of American cheese,” Martha told Us Weekly. Martha is known for her fancy food dishes she’s created over the years so it’s unexpected that she enjoys American cheese [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Martha Stewart accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of being attention-seeking Here's what Martha Stewart really thinks of Goop's 'vagina' candle. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published on January 17, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this kittybswift Martha Stewart is a freak and I respect that https://t.co/6pVHnhLpqy 25 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Martha Stewart’s Cheat Meal Guilty Pleasure Is Definitely Not What You’d Think https://t.co/FBbCSWEJHf https://t.co/hXPHCYX2Nu 51 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Martha Stewart’s Cheat Meal Guilty Pleasure Is Definitely Not What You’d Think https://t.co/egbCmYc43e https://t.co/swwB9r6GjE 51 minutes ago Global Connect+ Martha Stewart’s Cheat Meal Guilty Pleasure Is Definitely Not What You’d Think https://t.co/9cDMn3SPyN https://t.co/fvsQxN4Qtj 51 minutes ago JustJared.com Martha Stewart reveals what she eats as her cheat meal guilty pleasure and...it's not what you'd think! https://t.co/sFi8ZoHaYN 1 hour ago