Lady Gaga Makes 'Stupid Love' Official After Song's Leak Last Month - See the Release Date!

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Lady Gaga has announced that she has a new song coming out this week! The 33-year-old “Shallow” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 25) to reveal the release date for her new single “Stupid Love” ahead of her upcoming sixth studio album. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “‘STUPID LOVE’ … [...]
