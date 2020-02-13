Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Go Inside Katie Holmes' $4 Million Calabasas Home

Go Inside Katie Holmes' $4 Million Calabasas Home

E! Online Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Katie Holmes is saying goodbye to a special property. According to the Los Angeles Times, a Calabasas home tied to the actress has sold for a little more than $4 million. Located...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

THE SECRET DARE TO DREAM Movie [Video]THE SECRET DARE TO DREAM Movie

THE SECRET DARE TO DREAM Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the 2006 best-selling book The Secret, a global phenomenon which empowered millions to lead happier and more fulfilled lives, The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.