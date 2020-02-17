Global  

Jimmy Fallon Once Kissed Michael Jordan on the Lips in an Awkward Encounter!

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Jimmy Fallon once accidentally kissed NBA legend Michael Jordan on the lips and recalled the awkward experience in a new Complex video series. “I had a very awkward run-in with Michael Jordan. I was at a golf charity event with [Derek] Jeter, and so I was playing with those guys. … We were at some [...]
